Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Rises By 1,616.8%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 1,616.8% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Adamas One Stock Performance

JEWL stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Adamas One has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Adamas One at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.