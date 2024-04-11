Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 94.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ARREF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

