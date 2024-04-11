Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 92.9%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.
