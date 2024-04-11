Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 92.9%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.