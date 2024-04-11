Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 332.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 332.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

