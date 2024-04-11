Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Increases By 108.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 127,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

