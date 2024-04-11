Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 508.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 508.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Butler National Trading Down 2.3 %

BUKS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

