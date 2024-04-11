Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Rises By 1,000.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

BYNO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. byNordic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

