Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Rises By 266.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $730,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.