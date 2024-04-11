Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 2,100.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.
About Ferrellgas Partners
