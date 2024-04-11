Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 2,100.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

