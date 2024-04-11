Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Rises By 302.4%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 42.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,650. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.