Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Grows By 765.9%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, an increase of 765.9% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Flora Growth Trading Up 4.1 %

Flora Growth stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Flora Growth

In other Flora Growth news, CEO Clifford Starke bought 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Stories

