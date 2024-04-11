Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 532.3%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

