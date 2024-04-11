Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 532.3%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
