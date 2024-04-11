Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Rises By 2,610.8%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 2,610.8% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Greenwave Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

