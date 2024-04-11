Short Interest in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Increases By 252.0%

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

