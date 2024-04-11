Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Increases By 785.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
IESVF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
About Invinity Energy Systems
