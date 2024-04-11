Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Increases By 314.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 6,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.