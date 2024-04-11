Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Increases By 314.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 6,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
