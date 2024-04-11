Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Expands By 496.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,846,300 shares, a growth of 496.2% from the March 15th total of 1,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,164.9 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Down 3.8 %
KUASF stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
