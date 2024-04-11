Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Expands By 758.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 758.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BXMX opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 98,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

