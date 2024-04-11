Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Expands By 758.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 758.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
BXMX opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.