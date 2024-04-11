Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Expands By 10,621.2%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 10,621.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OpGen Stock Down 1.4 %

OpGen stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPGN

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.