Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Increases By 144.3%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,521. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

