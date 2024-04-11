Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Increases By 6,891.2%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6,891.2% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

