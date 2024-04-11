Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Increases By 6,891.2%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6,891.2% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
