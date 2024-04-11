Short Interest in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Expands By 12,383.3%

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 12,383.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ REAI opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45.
