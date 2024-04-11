Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Increases By 614.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, an increase of 614.1% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.5 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of FPLPF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

