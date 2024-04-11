Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Increases By 614.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, an increase of 614.1% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.5 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of FPLPF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
