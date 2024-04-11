Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 25%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,367,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 467,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

