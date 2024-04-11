SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Stories

