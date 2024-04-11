Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.62. 2,831,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.