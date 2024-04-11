Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 31,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

