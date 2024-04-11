Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,998 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.10. 254,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,926. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

