Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,913. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

