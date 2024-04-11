Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,281,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654,762. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.58 and a 200-day moving average of $404.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

