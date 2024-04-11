Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $269.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.33% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $269,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 199,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,983. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

