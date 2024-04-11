Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GSIE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,978. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.