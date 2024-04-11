Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $44.44 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $409.44. 765,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

