Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.29 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $47,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.64.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK traded down $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $524.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

