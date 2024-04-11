Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.29 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $47,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK
McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MCK traded down $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $524.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.