Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LH traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 357,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,658. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

