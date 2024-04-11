Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 901,048 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

