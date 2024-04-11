Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

