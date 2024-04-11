Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,799. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $359.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

