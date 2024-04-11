Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,131 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 25,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

