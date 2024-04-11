Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.87. 53,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,507. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

