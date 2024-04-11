Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 4,627,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,329. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

