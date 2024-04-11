Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $67.63 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,629,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 329,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 406,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,454. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

