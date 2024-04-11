Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 4.5%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.45. 21,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 240,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $633.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.41% and a negative return on equity of 262.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.