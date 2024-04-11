Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

SLVTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 182,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

