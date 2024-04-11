SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

