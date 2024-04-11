SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SJW Group worth $105,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.