SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.51 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGH

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.68 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SMART Global by 4,572.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SMART Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 127,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.