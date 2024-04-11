Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.06 and last traded at $154.57. Approximately 1,565,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,861,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $230,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

