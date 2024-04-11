SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 157.11 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $322.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

