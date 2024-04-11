Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

